Western Women: Dowawisnima led challenging life on, away from Hopi lands

Twenty days after her birth in 1898, Dowawisnima’s mother, Sehynim, and her paternal grandmother carried the newborn out of Old Orabi to the far eastern edge of the Hopi mesa.

As dawn broke over the horizon, the two women asked the sun to bless the little girl and grant her life, health, and a family. The baby’s name, Dowawisnima, meant “trail marked by sand.” Her life within the Hopi community could now begin, but it would be a life filled with change and controversy.

Corn is an integral part of the Hopi diet and young girls learned the techniques of grinding corn from their mothers. At age 5, Dowawisnima received her first lesson in corn grinding with the results just good enough to feed the chickens. She would eventually learn the intricacies of cooking piki, a paper-thin dough made from cornflower, as well as how to cure a piki stone.

Measuring about 20 inches wide and 2 to 3 inches thick, piki stones require hours of smoothing and polishing before being placed over a fire to burn all day. Finely ground roasted watermelon or muskmelon seeds are sprinkled over the stone to release their oils that turn the stone black and shiny. According to Dowawisnima, “It is a lucky girl who inherits a piki stone from her mother.”