Western Women: Katharine Cochran witnessed Battle of Cibicue Creek

“In August, their ‘Green Corn’ dance occurred, the ceremonies being very interesting. This year, of which I write, they were unusually exciting. There appeared in their midst a Medicine Man (Nockadelcline), who claimed that he could raise the dead — a shrewd rascal, with a power as absolute as if he really was what he claimed to be.

“We could hear the sound of their tom-toms day and night, and although few of them now came into the post, we were well informed of their meetings. Nockadelcline exacted large rewards from them for his services, such as money, blankets and ponies. At last he announced that their dead warriors were alive up to their waists, and that the only way he could complete the resurrection was for all the white people to leave the country.

“The commanding officer of the fort (Colonel Eugene Asa Carr), appreciating the dangerous condition of affairs, sent for Nockadelcline and some of the leading warriors to come in and have a talk, thinking that he could quiet them; but instead of coming, they moved their field of operations to the Cibicue, about 50 miles distant.

“Finally, our gallant colonel decided to go after Nockadelcline and bring him back, a prisoner, to the fort, and in this way, if possible, save the lives and homes of the many settlers throughout the country.