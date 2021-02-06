What we know about COVID-19 vaccine distribution and registration in Tucson

More than 140,000 Pima County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 17, but limited vaccine supply and kinks in the registration system remain a challenge.

In total, there are approximately 720,000 people who require vaccinations in Pima County, not including minors under 16 and an estimated 200,000 people who will likely decline a vaccine.

As of Feb. 6, Pima County is in Phase 1B of its vaccination plan and is currently inoculating people 70 and older, and law enforcement, education and child care providers. Other parts of the state may be vaccinating people 65 and older, but the Pima County Health Department has chosen to expand to additional age groups in phases to keep up with demand and ensure vaccine availability.

“The transparency, the supply chain, where (the vaccine) is going and what we can expect is what’s the most difficult in this situation, and to be frank, we don’t control that,” said Pima County’s Public Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “We are at the end of the hose. We get the vaccine that’s coming out and we use it as effectively and efficiently as we can.”

Here’s the most recent information available about vaccine distribution and registration in Pima County:

Phases and timeline