Wildlife officials: Two coyote incidents in Tucson area

A coyote bit a 77-year-old man on the leg while he was standing on a back porch Wednesday afternoon in SaddleBrooke, north of Oro Valley, officials said.

Thursday morning, a second coyote incident happened, this time in midtown Tucson. A coyote was put down at Arroyo Chico Park after it jumped on an elderly woman who was protecting her dog, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said.

The woman was uninjured, but officials urged her to get tested for rabies, the department said. Officials say the coyote had been there for days and had pursued other dogs.

The bite in the SaddleBrooke incident was superficial but broke the skin, said Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The man is being treated for rabies as a precaution at Oro Valley Hospital, Hart said.

“Once symptoms onset it’s almost always fatal,” Hart said. “That’s why we advise if you’ve been bit by a wild animal go get the rabies treatment as a precaution.”

Game and Fish officials suspect someone in the area is feeding wildlife though they don’t suspect the man who was bitten was feeding the coyote, Hart said.