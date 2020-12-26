With teen suicide on the rise, Tucson educators struggle to prioritize mental health

She hopes standardized tests will be canceled, but regardless, she has already prioritized her students’ emotional well being. She has kids go into breakout rooms on Zoom so they can just hang out together. She also lets them interact with each other by typing in the chat while she’s teaching — the remote equivalent of passing notes in class.

“Some of these kids never see anybody, and so I just feel like they need to socialize and interact with one another,” she says.

Renee Quihuis, a third-grade teacher in the Sunnyside School District, is worried about her students falling behind academically but says, “If we only focus on curriculum, then we've already lost them.” Her students are behind where they would be in a normal year, but making time for them to have fun has improved morale.

“Connections are more important than the curriculum right now with everything that’s going on,” she said. “The standardized tests might not look very pretty, but at least they’re learning something. If I stopped the games, if I stopped that time when they get to talk to each other, I think they would be checked out completely.”

SCHOOL COUNSELORS' 24/7 WORKLOAD

Access to school counselors varies by school and by district.