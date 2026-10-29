Prefer us on Google Learn More

WASHINGTON — Alaska’s Republican governor has ordered a state investigation of allegations in a New York Times report that Democrats recruited spoiler candidates in the state’s U.S. Senate race, raising the prospect of a messy fight over a contest that could determine Senate control in next Tuesday's midterm elections.

Alaska is one of about 10 highly competitive races that will decide control of the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. Democrats need a net gain of four seats, and a post-election dispute in Alaska could leave control of the chamber unclear for weeks.

Governor Mike Dunleavy said on Wednesday that the probe would examine whether any laws were broken, posting on X that "the evidence will determine what happens next," hours after the Times reported that aides to Democratic candidate Mary Peltola worked to recruit two candidates who could siphon votes from incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday, "It's hard to believe that she could even be allowed to run. Frankly, I don't know how you can allow somebody like that to run. It's so unfair.”

Trump for years has sowed doubts about the fairness of U.S. elections and, even prior to the Times report, had pushed the Justice Department to file a lawsuit seeking to preemptively block Alaska from seating Peltola, a former congresswoman, if she were to win the election.