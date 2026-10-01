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The Trump administration has told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories to help ease soaring global fuel prices or face a potential U.S. diesel export ban, according to three people close to the discussions.

The warning marks an escalation in pressure on Europe as President Donald Trump considers a potential ban to help bring down U.S. fuel prices ahead of November's midterm elections.

Europe's relationship with Washington has soured under Trump due to tariff disputes and disagreements over military spending.

For the EU, releasing more stocks would represent a dilemma as it needs to balance the need to bring down fuel prices at home with maintaining high stocks for a possible worsening of the fuel crisis should Trump and Iran not reach a peace deal.

The European Commission, Germany, France, Italy, Britain and Ireland held a call on Thursday to discuss the possible need to release diesel stocks, two EU officials told Reuters.

The International Energy Agency, the West's energy watchdog, has not yet asked Germany to release stocks, Germany's economy ministry said. It was not clear when the IEA might meet next.

The U.S. administration has been particularly frustrated with France and Germany, which U.S. officials believe have not fully followed through on earlier commitments to release emergency oil and petroleum product stocks, Reuters has reported previously.

"It is in Europe’s best interest to work with the United States as we pursue multiple pathways to boost the supply of refined products and lower costs for consumers," one of the sources, a U.S. official, told Reuters.