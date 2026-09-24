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WASHINGTON — Reporters from three media outlets that President Donald Trump banned from the White House were blocked from returning to the campus Sept. 24 even after a judge ruled that the revocation of their credentials probably violated the Constitution.

Trump revoked credentials for CNN, MS NOW and Politico on Sept. 18, accusing the reporters of publishing inaccurate stories and threatening national security.

But U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, ordered the White House to reinstate the credentials temporarily while the news outlets fight the revocation in court.

Reporters for the three organizations said they continued to be blocked from entering White House grounds on Sept. 24 despite Kelly’s order.

CNN said its reporter Betsy Klein and a photojournalist were denied access to the White House grounds after multiple attempts, but a producer was allowed onto the grounds.

MS NOW White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López said on air that she was similarly denied entry and had her badge confiscated. Politico also said one of its reporters was barred.

Kelly said in his order he was restoring the credentials for 14 days because they had been revoked without “constitutionally adequate due process.”

"For one thing, nothing in the record that predates this suit suggests that the revocation of Plaintiffs’ hard passes was motivated by national security concerns," wrote Kelly, who ruled in 2018 against Trump suspending another CNN reporter’s credentials.