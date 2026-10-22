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WASHINGTON — In a midterm election defined by Americans' pocketbook concerns, President Donald Trump veered off to a different topic as he spoke to supporters at a rally last week in Wasilla, Alaska.

"We will not let them cut our children," Trump said as he made a sharp cutting motion with his right hand. "It's called mutilization."

Trump was referring to gender-affirming surgeries, one of his go-to subjects to fire up the MAGA base. He then moved to another favorite attack on Democrats: transgender athletes in women's sports, spending several minutes telling stories of an undermatched female weightlifter and a swimmer who stood no chance against trans opponents.

"Who the hell ever thought we'd be fighting to keep men out of women's sports?" Trump said.

The material isn't new for Trump, who ran anti-trans advertisements in the 2024 election and targets the trans community often during public remarks. But now, in the homestretch to the Nov. 3 midterms, the president is leaning harder on his daily campaign swings into a familiar mix of hot-button, culturally divisive issues ‒ from fears about migrants and Islamophobia to "transgender insanity" ‒ despite polls showing the economy and cost of living are at the center of voters' minds.

The focus is part of a broader strategy for Trump during a weeks-long campaign blitz that has taken him to mostly deep-red areas in Republican-leaning states. It's not about winning over new voters to support Republican midterm candidates. The goal is to energize low-propensity voters who backed Trump in three presidential elections and ensure that they will turn out in November when Trump is not on the ballot.