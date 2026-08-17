More than a third of the workers surveyed for the Thrivent report said they feel they are behind other people their age in saving for retirement. Half of workers said thinking about retirement makes them anxious.

When the survey asked people how much savings they think they will need to retire in comfort, only 23% chose a figure under $1 million.

“The average person doesn’t know what ‘enough’ is,” Brokamp said.

Workers fear they won't have enough money to retire

Many past surveys and studies have shown that American workers are haunted by fears that they won’t have enough money in retirement.

One recent survey put the retirement “magic number” at $1.2 million. Others have ranged higher.

But most Americans have nowhere near that much money saved for retirement. Federal data shows that only around half of Americans have retirement accounts at all.

Retirement saving is less of a problem for the wealthy. Among people in the top 10% by net worth, more than 90% have retirement accounts, and the median balance is $900,000, according to the 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances.

“We’ve all heard of the K-shaped economy,” Brokamp said. “And I think there’s a K-shaped retirement trajectory.”

Fears about retirement savings prompt many people to assume they will keep working more or less forever.

Roughly three-quarters of workers plan to work for pay after they officially retire, according to the 2026 Retirement Confidence Survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute.