Prefer us on Google Learn More

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans would "try" to implement President Donald Trump's $5,000 dividend checks, but he didn't confirm the move during a tense interview Sunday with NBC's "Meet the Press."

The Louisiana lawmaker was asked by host Kristen Welker if he supports sending $5,000 to every American citizen if Republicans maintain control of the House and Senate in November's midterms. Trump made the promise during the GOP convention in Dallas last week, but it quickly faced criticism from Democrats and some Republicans.

Johnson approved of the idea but stressed congressional oversight. "Like every idea that the president comes up with, he's a great idea generator," Johnson told Welker. "We're going to process that in Congress and figure it all out." But he also told the NBC host that Congress would "try to implement everything we can."

Trump's proposal came as he faces sinking approval ratings ahead of the November midterm elections, where Republicans hope to hold onto their congressional majority. An NBC News Decision Desk poll conducted from Aug. 20 to Sept. 1 found a near 10 percentage point drop among Republican voters who say they "strongly approve" of the president's job performance.

Welker then asked the House speaker if the proposal was an attempt to buy votes following criticism from Sen. Susan Collins, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Collins, who is up for re-election in November, said spending decisions should "not appear to be tied to election results."

"No, of course not," Johnson said, pushing back against the criticism and noting that Democrats supported COVID stimulus checks.