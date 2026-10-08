"It has everything to do with his extreme ideas that would devastate working families — from his high-tax agenda to abolish private health insurance to calling to empty the prisons," Brouillet said Oct. 8 in a statement. "Michigan can’t afford Abdul El-Sayed."

Trump's use of El-Sayed's middle name was reminiscent of his past practice of referring to former President Barack Obama by his middle name, Hussein. Critics of Trump have long argued he uses Obama's middle name to paint him as Muslim, even though Obama was raised a Protestant Christian.

Former Michigan House Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash, a Democrat who represented Hamtramck in the state House, said Trump was defaulting to "what he knows best: racist distractions to shift attention away from high gas, groceries and utility bills."

"This November, plenty of Mohammeds, Jacobs, Matthews, Marys and everyone in between will cast their vote for Abdul El-Sayed because they want money out of politics, money in their pockets and a check on Trump’s corruption," Aiyash said.

Trump endorsed Rogers to be Michigan's next U.S. senator last year, calling him someone who had served the nation with distinction.

El-Sayed and Rogers are running to fill a Senate seat that has been held by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, who declined to pursue another six-year term in 2026.

El-Sayed responded to Trump's Oct. 7 post by saying it was "time for change."

"He thinks so low of us," El-Sayed wrote on X. "He thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are inflicting on us at the pump, at the grocery store and at the doctor’s office.