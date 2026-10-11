Hudson contended to the Faculty Senate that the legal strategy of the UA’s Office of General Counsel is “rolling over for corporate counterparties in foolish deals, outsourced contracts and shady public-private partnerships.”

“Public-private partnerships, in my experience, are almost always a situation that allows the privatization of profits and the socialization of losses upon the public — in this case, us throwing money at administrators who are detached from the academic endeavor is not the way to turn the ship around,” Hudson said.

UAGC settlement

UA’s settlement in the gender-pay gap lawsuit totals $2.6 million. A $1.55 million settlement will be paid by UA Global Campus or UAGC in the form of two payments — $500,000 from insurance and $1.05 million in cash. The rest will be paid by the state’s risk management department through the state’s self-insurance program “and UAGC insurance proceeds,” according to ABOR documents.

The lawsuit, “Anderson et al v. Arizona Board of Regents and The University of Arizona Global Campus,” was filed by plaintiffs on May 8, 2025, as federal claims in the Southern District of California under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII.

UAGC, formerly the for-profit, private Ashford University, an online school that was based in California, was acquired by UA in 2020 from its former parent company Zovio Inc. UA officials have contended the UA is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for actions by Ashford and Zovio that occurred before the acquisition.