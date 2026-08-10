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A boat operator was arrested early Sunday after a boat capsized in New York Harbor near the Statue of Liberty, killing two people, including a 5-month-old baby.

According to the NYPD, a 22-foot Bayliner capsized around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, prompting a major search involving the U.S. Coast Guard and marine units from the NYPD and FDNY.

Mother, baby among those killed

The Coast Guard said all 14 people aboard the boat were recovered from the water.

A 27-year-old woman and a 5-month-old child were transported to NYU Langone Health in Brooklyn, where they later were pronounced dead.

The NYPD identified the victims as Sara Sanchez, 27, and Antonella Garcia, 5 months, both of Queens. In a statement issued Sunday night, the Coast Guard identified them as mother and child.

Boat operator arrested

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police arrested the boat operator, Manuel Hernandez, 46, of Manhattan.

Hernandez was charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment.

The Coast Guard said investigators are also determining whether the boat was being used as an illegal charter vessel.