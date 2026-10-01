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The family of Renee Good, one of two U.S. citizens fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in January, sued President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday over her killing during deportation sweeps.

Good, 37, was shot dead in her car by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Jan. 7, when she and her wife joined one of the city's daily protests against masked and armed federal agents deployed to Minnesota to arrest migrants for deportation.

The two lawsuits say Trump administration officials were negligent and violated the civil rights of Good and others in Minneapolis, demanding a jury trial and damages. They are among the first major civil actions taken against Trump for his unprecedented deportation sweeps in Minneapolis last winter, dubbed Operation Metro Surge.

Good's killing intensified the backlash in Minnesota and beyond against the sweeps, involving thousands of immigration agents deployed to street patrols in Minnesota. Trump ended the Minnesota surge in February, but says his anti-immigration policies are needed for the safety of native-born Americans.

Days after Good's death, an ICE agent shot and wounded Julio Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan delivery driver, in the leg, and two weeks later immigration agents fatally shot Alex Pretti, an American nurse working for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Senior Trump administration officials initially branded Good a "domestic terrorist" and the U.S. Department of Justice stopped its federal prosecutors in Minneapolis from investigating the agents involved in her killing, prompting at least half a dozen of those prosecutors to resign in protest. None of the agents involved has yet faced any charges.