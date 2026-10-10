Trump on Oct. 3, in a push for the Sunshine Protection Act, posted what he said was Cotton's personal cellphone number to pressure him to support the legislation.

"Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first," Cotton said afterward.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, who sponsored the Sunshine Protection Act, has a different perspective: "For many Americans, an extra hour of daylight means more time to play outside with their kids, walk their dog, or spend time with neighbors," Sen. Scott said in a Sept. 7 post on X.

"Americans work hard, and they deserve more free time to enjoy all the outdoors has to offer," he said.

Why experts say standard time is better for your health

Twice-yearly time changes are associated with negative health impacts, and springing forward is generally worse on our bodies than falling back, Erik Herzog, a professor of biology and neuroscience at Washington University in St. Louis, previously told USA TODAY.

The shift in spring is associated with an increase in heart attacks, and car accident rates also go up for a few days after, he said. Ending time changes would be good for health, but it matters which year-round time is chosen.

According to the authors of the analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Oct. 5, permanent daylight saving time would have a negative effect on the body's circadian clock. Especially vulnerable are children and teenagers, they said. As young people go through puberty, their sleep timing naturally shifts later, but they still have to wake up early for school.