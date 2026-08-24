Touma said that, not unlike today, access to education and wealth often affected one's diction and vocabulary.

Books were expensive and rare in Colonial America, and Touma said people with more money and social standing were able to read more, write more and connect more easily to England and Europe. People from lower social classes might also live in more isolated areas, limiting the languages and words to which they might be exposed.

Regional variations also existed, then as now, he added: A poor laborer in Massachusetts would sound more like a wealthy person from the same area than they would to a poor person from, say, Virginia. And yes, people then code-switched at times, such as the way enslaved people spoke amongst themselves, often using vernacular derived from the West African languages, versus the way they spoke in the company of their enslavers.

"When I am Betsy, people tell me they like my accent, and I joke, what accent?" Ricchiuti said. A native Philadelphian, she explained that in character, she rounds out her vowels, articulates consonants more clearly and enunciates more than we do today. As Ross, she says "thee," "thou" and "ye" in keeping with the Quaker speech of the time, but she also says that the seamstress was "very much amongst the people" of Philadelphia: people from England, yes, but also Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, the Caribbean and France. "The way she spoke would have been influenced by the people around her."