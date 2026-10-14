Georgetown University law professor Mark Jia said foreign nationals aren’t eligible to sit for the Chinese bar exam and generally "cannot qualify as Chinese lawyers." And under Chinese regulations enacted in 2017, anyone working as a “foreign legal consultant” for a Chinese firm must be licensed in a foreign jurisdiction and is limited to working on foreign and international law, Jia said.

It’s possible Zacharia could have done legal work in China without being licensed there or elsewhere, Jia said, noting the current regulations “postdated her time in Beijing.“

“There was much more regulatory ambiguity back then, so it is certainly possible she was not formally barred anywhere when she took on this role," Jia said.

However, Jia said unless Zacharia has a law license it would be inaccurate to represent herself as an attorney.

"There is a distinction between being licensed as a lawyer and being allowed to do legal work," Jia said. "Unless she was admitted as a lawyer somewhere, the fact that she was allowed to do legal work at a Chinese law firm does not independently make her a lawyer."

The questions about her legal background added to a rocky rollout for Zacharia as White House press secretary.

Zacharia’s first press conference Oct. 13 lasted just 14 minutes, with most of it prepared remarks read from a binder. She answered only three questions, appearing uncomfortable at times. She was unable to answer a follow-up question on Ukraine and committed a verbal blunder, referring to the president when she meant to say her husband.