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The small plane carrying Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tom Tiffany home from a campaign event lost power Saturday night, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Lake Wausau, where Tiffany swam to a shallow area to wait for help.

Tiffany reported the harrowing incident in a news release early Sunday, saying he and the pilot sustained only minor injuries.

"God was watching over us tonight, and I am incredibly grateful to be here in the hospital with my wife, Chris, by my side. An experience like this reminds you just how precious life is," Tiffany said in a statement.

He later said he "suffered a laceration above his right eye that required stitches," and that he and the pilot had been released from the hospital Sunday morning.

Tiffany said he was on a four-seat Beechcraft Bonanza airplane coming home from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner to the Wausau area, where he lives.

"After landing, we called 911. As the plane began to submerge, we exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow area, where we waited until emergency responders reached us by boat," he said.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the pilot, the Wausau Fire Department, and all of the first responders who came to our aid so quickly," he said. "They got us safely off the water and transported us to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where we received excellent care."

Wausau Fire Chief Jeremy Kopp confirmed the plane made an emergency landing in the water.