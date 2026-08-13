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QUSRA, West Bank — Israeli troops took up positions inside Palestinian homes in the West Bank village of Qusra on Thursday, the mayor said, after settlers trapped Palestinian families this week in a siege Palestinians say is aimed at forcing them from their land.

The siege began at the weekend when Jewish settlers closed off the road to the three homes in the Palestinian village of Qusra and set up a tent in their front yards, refusing to allow anyone to enter or leave. The settlers had earlier cut off their electricity and water.

Qusra mayor Abed Al Athem Wadi said that six homes in the village had been evacuated and taken over by Israeli soldiers, including the three hilltop besieged homes, with the two residing families gathered in one of the houses.

Reuters photos showed several Israeli soldiers standing outside one of the homes. The soldiers informed the families that operations in Qusra may last until Sunday, village residents said.

In a statement, the military said that soldiers had been deployed in Qusra since Thursday morning to protect residents and maintain security, and "were instructed that the Qusra residents will remain in their homes."

The military added that "soldiers will not operate inside the Palestinian family's home located near the site where the tent that was evacuated and dismantled had been erected." It was not immediately clear which of the three homes the military was referring to.

Earlier on Thursday, a day after troops deployed tear gas in a failed attempt to remove the settlers, it said it had sent more troops to the area "to carry out defensive missions and patrols in the area to maintain security and protect the area."