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In Dolly Parton's own words, locals and travelers alike could soon be "departin' from Nashville's D. Parton."

The Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Friday, Sept. 11 in favor of a rule change to allow the renaming of Nashville International Airport in honor of the legendary Dolly Parton, who died in Nashville on Aug. 25 at 80 years old.

It's the first bureaucratic step in what's sure to be a lengthy process to fully adopt the name change, but with the support of airport executives, the authority board and local elected officials, the official name change is imminent.

The vote authorizes the airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen to immediately begin work on implementing the change. In his report to the board, Kreulen said he had a "very productive" meeting with the Parton family on Sept. 9 and will continue to work closely with them in the planning and implementation process.

The exact name is not yet decided, but Dolly Parton Nashville International Airport is one option, he said. According to the timelines of some other similar airport name change projects, it could be about a year before the airport holds an official name change ceremony.

It's a move that Parton herself didn't think would come to fruition. After a groundswell of support for the renaming bubbled up in late 2025, the idea reached her. In an exclusive conversation with The Tennessean on Jan. 28, 2025, at Belmont University, she said she didn't expect it to ever happen.

"I think that's probably more of a joke than anything," she said. "I mean, it does sound like a lot of fun to say: 'Your flight is departin' from Nashville's D. Parton.'"