In Dolly Parton's own words, locals and travelers alike could soon be "departin' from Nashville's D. Parton."
The Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Friday, Sept. 11 in favor of a rule change to allow the renaming of Nashville International Airport in honor of the legendary Dolly Parton, who died in Nashville on Aug. 25 at 80 years old.
It's the first bureaucratic step in what's sure to be a lengthy process to fully adopt the name change, but with the support of airport executives, the authority board and local elected officials, the official name change is imminent.
The vote authorizes the airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen to immediately begin work on implementing the change. In his report to the board, Kreulen said he had a "very productive" meeting with the Parton family on Sept. 9 and will continue to work closely with them in the planning and implementation process.
People are also reading…
The exact name is not yet decided, but Dolly Parton Nashville International Airport is one option, he said. According to the timelines of some other similar airport name change projects, it could be about a year before the airport holds an official name change ceremony.
It's a move that Parton herself didn't think would come to fruition. After a groundswell of support for the renaming bubbled up in late 2025, the idea reached her. In an exclusive conversation with The Tennessean on Jan. 28, 2025, at Belmont University, she said she didn't expect it to ever happen.
"I think that's probably more of a joke than anything," she said. "I mean, it does sound like a lot of fun to say: 'Your flight is departin' from Nashville's D. Parton.'"
Local and statewide elected officials across the political spectrum back the name change, with both Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sharing statements in support.
“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Lee said in a statement issued in late August.
“From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her. At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly’s music, generosity, faith, and kindness.”
Lydia Popovich, the co-creator of the Change.org petition that kicked off serious conversations about the name change, was present for the vote and spoke during the meeting's public comment period. She described her deep love and admiration for Parton and thanked the board for taking swift action on the renaming after her death.
"I wanted her to know how much she meant to us," Popovich said. "I wanted the world to know how much Tennessee loves her." She was in tears as the board voted.
Airport faces major signage changes with Dolly Parton name
Following the airport authority's decision to rename Nashville's airport, a complete signage overhaul will be necessary to reflect the change.
That includes new signage across the entire 4,500-acre property, a replacement for the 40-foot-tall BNA monument, updated BNA Shop merchandise, shuttle bus decals, uniforms, business cards and amendments to hundreds of legal contracts, leases and other government documents.
According to a statement released by the airport after the vote, the decision on Friday represents the first step in a multifaceted process that will continue in the coming months.
"We are grateful for the tremendous support and enthusiasm from our community and Dolly's fans around the world," the statement said. "We look forward to sharing additional details as plans are finalized."