"One month of observations to survey our Milky Way galaxy would take about a century with Hubble," McEnery said.

Wide-angle and zoom lenses

Webb has provided a new understanding of the early history of the universe, finding, among other things, that primordial galaxies formed sooner and were bigger than previously known. Webb is capable of looking across vast distances and back into deep time, because of the time it takes light to travel.

Roman instead is able to take panoramic views. NASA likens Roman to a camera's wide-angle lens and Webb to a zoom lens.

"Webb is designed to be able to probe very deeply and with exquisite sensitivity into the universe, so we can find rare things in the early universe," McEnery said, while Roman offers "the large vision that complements the deep views that Webb provides."

Roman will help in the understanding of two mysterious cosmic components — dark energy and dark matter — by creating the most comprehensive 3D map of the universe to date. Its main survey, to take more than a year to complete, will cover more than two billion galaxies.

The Big Bang event roughly 13.8 billion years ago initiated the universe, and it has been expanding ever since. Scientists in 1998 disclosed that this expansion was actually accelerating, with an invisible force called dark energy as the hypothesized reason.