“There's a whole process called digging the dark hole, where you have to basically tune the instrument to block out the center portion of the light, and that takes a lot of time — tens or more hours,” she explained. “My work is helping put error bars on the brightness, so we can ensure that we will successfully observe the targets that we're planning to observe, but we don't spend any more time than is necessary, since time on the instrument is really precious.”

All of this work is expected to lead to newer and better ways of looking for — and at — the faint, reflected light of planets circling stars far from our own. It’s our only window into these distant worlds, at least for the time being.

“To get to the closest exoplanet going at the speed of the fastest rocket we've ever built would take something on the order of like 10,000 years,” Brown said. “So we're not in any short amount of time going to be able to travel to any of these planets. Looking at the light that comes from them is our best and only way of understanding what they're like.”

Brown was already scheduled to travel to Florida to attend the first post-launch meeting of the observation planning working group on Monday and Tuesday. She said she couldn’t resist the chance to extend her trip by a few days so she could watch the blast-off in person.

As an added bonus, Sunday also happens to be her birthday.

“So this is like the best birthday present I could ever get,” Brown said. “I'm so excited. It's going to be the best birthday ever.”