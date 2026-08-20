Trump has yet to achieve the objectives he set out at the start of the war: dismantling Iran's nuclear program, curbing its ability to attack regional rivals and creating conditions for Iranians to overthrow their clerical rulers.

China calls for diplomacy

Trump's social media threats and announcements do not always get implemented as written. He did not say what specific steps the U.S. would take or name any country, though the warning would appear to extend to U.S. allies that have helped mediate peace talks.

Iran has separately been negotiating an agreement on managing the Strait of Hormuz with Oman and has said several times in recent weeks that an agreement was close.

Trump responded on Monday to those negotiations with a threat, warning he might bomb the Gulf state, a longstanding U.S. security partner, if it "gets in the way."

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, speaking after meeting his Japanese counterpart, said on Thursday lasting security in the strait required a permanent peace in the region and rejected further escalation.

China buys more than 80% of Iran's shipped oil, 2025 data from analytics firm Kpler shows, but the U.S. risks retaliation should it engage in further economic warfare with China, a major exporter of items such as vital rare earth minerals to the U.S.

"Sanctions and pressure will not solve the problem," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a regular press briefing. "China calls on all parties concerned to take responsible measures to resolve the issue through political and diplomatic means."