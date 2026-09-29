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WASHINGTON — Former US special counsel Jack Smith told senators on Tuesday he will not be silenced by threats of prosecution, as he faced Republican accusations of abuse of power in his investigations of President Donald Trump.

Smith brought two since-dismissed criminal cases against Trump over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of classified documents after his first term.

He condemned the firings of investigators in his office, accusing the Trump administration of "vilification of the agents, prosecutors and staff who served on my team."

"I will not be silenced by the continued threats of prosecution from the president or others," Smith told the Senate Judiciary Committee, his second public hearing before Congress on his investigations of Trump.

Republican lawmakers, who have repeatedly blasted Smith for what they see as vindictive, politically driven prosecutions of Trump and his allies, alleged Smith abused his authority and used his investigations to obtain information from a variety of Republican officials and groups.

Senator Chuck Grassley, the Republican chair of the Judiciary Committee, said his office had information that Smith's office also secured records on Republican donors and journalists' communications with government officials.

“This wasn't a normal prosecution,” Grassley said. "Mr. Smith's operation was a partisan weapon that broke the rules."

Democrats have defended Smith’s investigations as holding Trump and others accountable for unlawful actions and argue Republicans are the ones trying to carry out vindictive justice on behalf of Trump.