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WASHINGTON — Democratic Party officials sued President Donald Trump on Wednesday, seeking a court order blocking his administration from using taxpayer money to pay for election-related TV ads.

The lawsuit, filed by the Democratic National Committee in federal court in Washington, accused Trump of a "blatant violation of the statutory ban on the use of appropriations for 'publicity or propaganda purposes.'"

Taxpayer-funded television ads glorifying Trump began airing in late September, sparking a bipartisan backlash.

A separate suit was filed in New York on Wednesday seeking a court order to block the taxpayer-funded ads. The suit says "these ads are not public-service announcements -- they are personal publicity and political propaganda through and through." The plaintiffs are watchdog group Common Cause, a public employee union and a candidate for Alabama state representative.

In a post on his Truth Social site on Monday, Trump said he considered the ads to be "a positive promotion for our Great U.S.A." but that they would no longer be funded by taxpayers. The White House said this week his MAGA PAC would fund the ads.

The DNC, the main governing organization of the Democratic Party, said in its lawsuit that the ads continued to air after Trump's comments.

"With less than 30 days remaining before the midterm election and millions of public dollars apportioned to pay for propaganda ads still unspent, the DNC has no choice but to take action in defense of free and fair elections," the lawsuit stated.