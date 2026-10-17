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VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo left hospital in Rome on Saturday afternoon and returned to the Vatican four days after surgery for lung cancer, an illness that has prompted speculation about how it might affect his 17-month papacy.

The 71-year-old walked unaided to his waiting car, waving to well-wishers outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital. He stopped to speak to a 13-year-old girl named Varvara from Ukraine who has been in Italy for cancer treatment.

He was pictured smiling broadly and waving through an open window when his black SUV left the hospital. He waved again to crowds as he was driven back into the Vatican but did not speak to anyone there before re-entering the world's smallest country.

His doctors had said earlier on Saturday that he was well enough to return home after they carried out the latest blood tests and chest imaging, and that he was able to perform normal daily activities independently.

Leo, who had an operation on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, will hold his first public engagement since surgery when he will lead weekly prayers with pilgrims in St. Peter's Square at noon on Sunday.

He has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. The diagnosis for a pope known to be relatively young and energetic and who was elected only in May 2025 caused shock and raised questions about the future shape of his papacy as he deals with the illness.

The pope's doctors have said his surgery was completed successfully, without complications. They have not yet disclosed the size of the tumor or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in determining prognosis.