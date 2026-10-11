Prefer us on Google Learn More

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo said on Sunday that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure.

Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth, a small nodule, was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

The Vatican did not say whether the nodule is believed to be malignant.

"Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors found a localized nodule in my lung," said the pontiff. "It was detected at a very early stage and is well contained."

"The doctors believe it is advisable to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it," he said. "The operation is already scheduled for the next few days."

A nodule on the lung is a small, localized lesion that can be benign. The American Thoracic Society says fewer than 5% of lung nodules overall prove cancerous, although risk rises with age, size, and other factors such as smoking.

"Lung nodules are fairly common and are often benign," said Stephen Liu, a lung cancer expert at Georgetown University in Washington and division chief of hematology-oncology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

"When there is sufficient concern, and when it is safe to do so, based on the location of the nodule and the overall health of the patient, surgical removal can provide a definitive diagnosis," he said.

Leo a relatively young pope, plays sports