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Several Tucson-area schools earned recognition on the College Board AP School Honor Roll.

The College Board evaluates schools across four tiers, including bronze, silver, gold, and platinum, based on three factors for graduating cohorts, a news release says:

— College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least one AP exam during high school.

— College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school.

— College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating cohort took five or more AP exams during high school, and at least one of those exams was taken in grades 9 or 10.

Tucson Unified School District’s University High School earned a platinum tier, and Sabino High School earned a silver tier.

Mica Mountain High School in Vail Unified School District earned a bronze tier, and Vail Academy and High School earned a silver tier. Tanque Verde High School earned a gold tier, and Catalina Foothills High School earned a silver tier.

Basis Tucson North, a charter school, earned platinum and Salpointe Catholic High School, a private school, earned gold.