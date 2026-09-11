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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's pledge to give $5,000 to all adult U.S. citizens if Republicans keep control of Congress this November faces a maze of formidable obstacles on Capitol Hill — including from members of his own party.

Regardless of the fact that Trump's other, similar promises haven't materialized — not to mention the legal questions surrounding his latest election-related proposal, which Democrats have chalked up to a "bribe" — there's no clear legislative path forward for approving or reshuffling what would ultimately amount to more than $1 trillion.

Several budget hawks and conservative economists are already balking at the idea — a bad sign when just a few Republicans in either chamber can, until the voting margins change, tank pretty much any measure.

"Frankly I’m insulted by the notion that my vote this November could be bought for 5k," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, wrote on X, "not to mention the inflation this would cause." Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, appeared to chime in, too, saying in response to a post defending the proposed dividends that government "dependency is evil & soul-sucking in all its forms."

Trump's sudden announcement presented yet another tricky political test for many congressional Republicans. Historically, many of them have staked hard ideological lines on the notion of prioritizing more responsible federal budgeting. But President Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated less of an interest, at least relative to many of his GOP allies on Capitol Hill, in paying down the national debt — which just this summer reached a historic $40 trillion milestone, alarming economists and politicians alike.