As Ukraine fights a larger, richer and better-equipped enemy, Kyiv sees the strikes on Russian oil refineries as one of its few instruments to reduce Moscow's ability to fight.

Yet Trump has repeatedly blamed Ukrainian attacks — which prompted Moscow to suspend diesel exports — for a sharp rise in US fuel prices this year, a headache for his Republican party ahead of Congressional midterm elections in three weeks.

Most analysts, however, say Trump's war in Iran has had a far greater impact on the price rise.

Russia struck six Ukrainian energy sites on Monday, but no strikes on energy targets were reported overnight and on Tuesday. It was unclear whether Russia had deliberately avoided targeting energy infrastructure.

A Kremlin spokesman, asked about the energy ceasefire, would only say that contacts were ongoing, but declined to provide any further details.

Ukraine says it has cards to play

Four people were killed by Russian strikes in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, and dozens were injured across the country, Ukrainian officials said.

The Ukrainian air force said it had not received surveillance warnings before Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv late on Monday, adding that it was investigating the matter.

Fabian Hoffmann, missile expert at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies, said Ukraine's European allies had "very limited" ability to replace U.S. early-warning intelligence about Russian missile strikes: