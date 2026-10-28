Twelve of 19 MUSD schools earned an ‘A,’ up from eight last year. Four schools earned a ‘B’ and one earned a ‘C.’ Marana Vista Academy and Tangerine Farms K-8 opened in 2025 and are not yet eligible for a letter grade, a news release says.

Sunnyside, Amphitheater and Sahuarita school districts received ‘B’ grades.

Tucson Unified School District remains under review, according to the Department of Education rankings.

Across Arizona, the number of public K-8 schools that received an A letter grade grew by about 60 schools compared to the previous year, the largest change in school rating scores released by the Arizona State Board of Education, the Arizona Republic reported.

The change for K-8 schools amounts to about a 5 percentage point increase, according to the 2025-26 preliminary school letter grades, going from 35% to 40% in the most recent ratings released Oct. 28.

Overall, the scores for other schools roughly aligned with the previous year. The majority of Arizona's public schools received A's or B's, with roughly 42% of schools receiving an A and 40% receiving a B.

Roughly 15% of schools received C’s, and 2% received D’s. Less than 1% of schools received a failing grade.

The letter grades are released annually as an indicator of school performance, with schools receiving "A" grades described as excellent, "B" schools described as highly performing, "C" schools described as adequately performing, "D" schools described as minimally performing and "F" schools described as failing, according to the board.