Tensions between Washington and Tehran have sharpened in recent days. President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. may carry out another military operation against Iran. Iranian security officials have told Reuters that Tehran has drawn up detailed plans to attack Gulf undersea cables if the United States and Israel attack again.

The war, which earlier in the year also reignited fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, has eroded Trump's approval ratings ahead of the midterm elections that decide control of Congress.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday's discussions would include "Israel’s expansionist policies, developments in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and the repercussions of U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran."

Baghaei said the meeting, proposed when Munir visited Tehran last week, could be a first step towards establishing regional security mechanisms. A senior Pakistani security official said the focus of Monday's meeting was to build a regional non-aggression network. The agenda also included U.S.-Iran talks, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Strait of Hormuz and a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, the official said.

An Iranian official said there would be no discussion of Iran's nuclear program at Monday's meeting and the issue would not be addressed until Tehran's demands for ending the war were met. Those conditions include ending a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and lifting sanctions on Iranian oil exports. U.S. Vice President JD Vance has said Iran must reduce nuclear enrichment to end the war.

Pakistan's military media office and Turkey's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.