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WASHINGTON — US first lady Melania Trump has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, which will begin on October 29, the White House said on Friday.

Residents of the southern Ukrainian town, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, have reported a deepening food crisis.

"Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway," a White House statement said.

Ukraine's top negotiator David Arakhamia said on Telegram a ceasefire would be established in Oleshky soon, as would an operation to establish permanent humanitarian corridors for evacuations and food deliveries.

He did not provide additional details on the operation.

Russia did not immediately confirm the ceasefire.

The Kremlin said earlier this week that work was underway to ease the humanitarian situation in Oleshky after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Pope Leo he was ready to cooperate on the issue.

The development comes as Melania Trump's husband, President Donald Trump, pressures Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Melania Trump has been active in trying to get Ukrainian children seized by Russia during the war returned to their families.