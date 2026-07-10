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President Donald Trump has terminated two of the federal Election Assistance Commission's three members, eliminating the panel's ability to help local election officials prepare for the 2026 midterms.

The two commissioners selected by congressional Democrats, Chairman Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland, each received an email dismissing them on July 9. USA TODAY has reviewed a copy of that email.

Christy McCormick, the commission's vice chair who was selected by congressional Republicans, resigned June 9.

“These removals leave the agency without leadership and unable to carry out its major responsibilities,” Michael Waldman, president and CEO of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, said in a statement.

A fourth position on the commission became vacant earlier this year when Republican Donald Palmer voluntarily left the agency.

To approve any actions, the commission needs agreement from three of its four commissioners. Meanwhile, it could take months to fill the vacancies.

The White House issued a statement saying the president "reserves the right to remove individuals that may not be totally aligned with the important task of securing America’s elections and ensuring every legal vote is counted."

State and local election officials have already complained about a significant drop in assistance ahead of the midterms from some of the other federal agencies tasked with helping them provide safe and secure elections. They have also said they don't expect federal agencies to reliably share election threats.