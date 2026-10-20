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BRUSSELS — The European Union on Tuesday presented a new Arctic strategy reflecting the region’s importance to security, with pledges to boost satellite surveillance, increase monitoring of undersea cables and help EU members buy icebreakers.

The Arctic is of growing interest to major powers including the US, Russia, China and Europe, as melting ice opens up new shipping routes.

US President Donald Trump tried to acquire Greenland, a territory of EU member Denmark, while friction has grown between Arctic nations and Russia since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"The Arctic is one place where the tectonic plates of geopolitics are colliding," said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, the EU's executive body.

"When we see that sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rules that have underpinned stability in the region can no longer be taken for granted, we have to act," she told reporters in Strasbourg.

EU officials say Moscow has reopened and modernized Soviet-era military bases in the Arctic region in recent years and pointed out that Russia has a large concentration of nuclear weapons on the Kola Peninsula, inside the Arctic Circle.

They say the Arctic has also become a testing ground for Russian missiles.

Russia, for its part, has accused the NATO alliance of driving the region towards militarization. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in August that Russia sought to preserve peace and stability and reduce threats to national security in the region.

Subsea cable protection