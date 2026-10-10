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Maybe all of you are getting tired of Social Security. Why do I think that? Well, I got on my calculator and figured out that in the past 29 years, I have written about 1,500 columns about Social Security. And it's rather interesting to note that I have never had so much feedback to a column as I did to a recent one that had almost nothing to do with Social Security. Instead, it was a column I wrote in honor of my wife's birthday — reminiscing about 1944, the year she was born.

That bit of nostalgia kindled something in my readers because I got so many emails commenting on what I wrote. And what I wrote had a lot to do with what was going on in the world in 1944. And one event in particular sparked a lot of feedback. I pointed out that on the very day my wife was born, Sept. 2, 1944, future President George H.W. Bush's plane was shot down over the Pacific. But I didn't say "plane." I said "jet." And about a hundred guys (and they all were guys) wrote to me to point out that he was actually flying a propeller-driven Grumman Avenger torpedo bomber. Sorry about that!

And many of you commented on the language of some of the ads I shared from a copy of a September 1944 "Look" magazine. And many said that they also enjoyed taking a trip down memory lane by looking at old magazines and newspapers.

So anyway, all of that historical interest in the years when many of us were just starting out in the world has prompted me to do a bit more research and reminiscing. This time, back to 1949, because that's when a future Social Security columnist was born. And speaking of Social Security, I promise I will tie in a bit of Social Security history before I'm done.