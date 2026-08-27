Mortgage rates have remained above 6% for some time, but plenty of homeowners are still locked into loans at 3% or lower. That difference has led more buyers and sellers to ask about VA loan assumability.
In some cases, a buyer can assume a seller’s U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) loan instead of applying for a new one, which can mean savings for one party and a faster sale for the other. However, the process requires lender approval and is not automatic. In some situations, the veteran who originally obtained the loan may also remain at risk if the buyer later defaults or if the veteran's entitlement remains tied to the assumed loan.
Here’s what veterans should know before considering this home buying option.
What is a VA loan assumption?
An assumable VA loan lets a buyer take over a seller’s existing mortgage instead of applying for a new one. That means the buyer inherits the same interest rate, remaining balance and payment schedule the seller has now, rather than getting new terms based on today’s market.
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This isn’t as simple as a handshake between buyer and seller, though. The loan servicer has to approve the assumption first, and the buyer typically pays the following:
A VA funding fee equal to 0.5% of the assumed loan balance, unless exempt
Any gap between the home’s sale price and what the seller still owes
A processing fee, generally capped at a few hundred dollars, that covers the lender’s cost of underwriting the file
Why VA loan assumptions are attracting attention
VA loan assumptions are attracting renewed attention as buyers look for ways to secure interest rates that are often much lower than those available on new mortgages. While assumptions have long been part of the VA loan program, processing delays historically made them less appealing to many buyers and sellers.
That changed in 2023, when the VA required servicers and loan holders with automatic authority to decide to complete assumption applications within 45 days. This helped streamline the application process and make assumptions a better option for buyers and sellers.
Here’s what that faster timeline has meant in practice:
Buyers now have a much clearer sense of when they’ll get an answer.
Sellers can market an assumable loan as a selling point.
Benefits for buyers
Assuming a VA mortgage comes with benefits that a new loan often can’t match:
A lower interest rate: The buyer keeps the seller’s original rate rather than qualifying for a new one at today’s higher rate. This can significantly reduce monthly principal and interest payments compared with financing the same balance at current mortgage rates.
A smaller funding fee: Assuming a loan comes with a 0.5% VA funding fee. This is well below the 2.15% or higher that most new VA borrowers pay.
Potentially lower closing costs: Because the buyer is taking over an existing loan rather than originating a new one, some upfront costs may be lower than they would be with a new mortgage.
No military service required: Civilians can take over a VA loan, as long as they qualify with the lender.
How assumability can help sellers compete in 2026
VA loan assumability can help sellers compete in this year’s tough housing market in three ways:
A larger pool of interested buyers: Someone priced out by today’s rates may still afford the home if they can take over the seller’s lower-rate loan.
Ability to stand out in the market: An assumable loan helps a listing stand out from homes that don’t offer this financial incentive.
Potential pricing leverage: Because buyers save on interest, sellers may have more room to hold firm on their asking price.
"An attractive existing rate can make a property stand out," says Katie Rose, Loan Officer at Veterans United. "But the rate alone doesn't seal the deal. Buyers still have to look at the whole financial picture, and sellers should not assume an assumable loan automatically means a faster closing. The financing and approval process still matter."
What happens to VA entitlement after a loan assumption?
Entitlement is what makes a VA loan possible. However, when someone else assumes your loan, that entitlement doesn't automatically come back to you.
"That matters because entitlement that stays tied to the existing loan can reduce the Veteran’s ability to use the full benefit on another home," says Rose. "Veterans should ask the servicer specifically what will happen to their entitlement as part of the assumption and whether a substitution of entitlement is taking place."
Entitlement generally stays tied to the property until one of two things happens:
A veteran buyer substitutes their own entitlement for yours. They’ll need to file VA Form 26-8106 and meet the same credit and eligibility requirements you did. Once approved, your entitlement is freed up again.
The buyer pays off or refinances the loan. In most cases, the entitlement is not fully restored until the assumed loan is paid off, refinanced or otherwise satisfied.
If a non-veteran assumes your VA loan, part of your entitlement may remain tied up until the loan is paid off or refinanced, which could limit your ability to use your full VA benefit for another home purchase.
The biggest risk: What if the assuming borrower defaults?
If the buyer misses payments after taking over your loan, you could still face financial or legal consequences unless you got a formal release of liability from the lender.
"That risk is especially important when a non-Veteran assumes the loan, because the original Veteran’s entitlement can remain tied to that mortgage," says Rose. "If the loan later ends in foreclosure, the entitlement used on that loan can effectively be lost unless the VA is repaid. That can significantly reduce the Veteran’s future VA homebuying power."
Without it, here’s what’s at stake:
You could remain financially liable for the debt. If the buyer defaults, the lender could have recourse against you (depending on the terms of the assumption).
A foreclosure could create complications for you. If the assumed loan goes into default, the foreclosure could cost you (if a formal release of reliability wasn’t submitted).
Your entitlement stays tied up. If your sale didn’t include a substitution of entitlement, you may not be able to use your full VA benefit until the buyer pays off the loan or refinances.
Never let a buyer assume your loan without a lender-approved written release of liability, and keep a copy for your records.
Questions veterans should ask before agreeing to an assumption
Whether you’re selling or buying, ask your lender or loan servicer these questions before signing anything.
"The biggest mistake is focusing only on getting the home sold," says Rose. "Veterans also need to think one move ahead. Your VA loan benefit can be used again, but the amount of entitlement you have available can shape what that next purchase looks like."
If you’re selling:
Will you issue a full, written release of liability?
If the buyer isn’t a veteran, will my entitlement stay tied up until the loan is paid off?
Who’s responsible for the mortgage while the assumption is being processed?
Will I receive written confirmation of whether my entitlement has been restored?
If you’re buying:
How much cash will I need for the difference between the sale price and what’s left on the loan?
What will this cost me in total, including the funding fee and lender processing fees?
Is a VA loan assumption worth it?
A VA loan assumption can be worth it for the right buyer and seller.
It makes the most sense in these scenarios:
The rate gap is large enough that the monthly savings are worth the effort.
The buyer has the cash (or a way to finance it) to cover whatever’s left between the sale price and the loan balance.
The seller gets a full release of liability, so they’re not exposed if the new owner falls behind on payments.
If those pieces line up, an assumption can be a way to lock in a lower rate and for a seller to make their home more attractive in a high-rate market. If they don’t, a standard purchase loan may be the simpler path.