The biggest risk: What if the assuming borrower defaults?

If the buyer misses payments after taking over your loan, you could still face financial or legal consequences unless you got a formal release of liability from the lender.

"That risk is especially important when a non-Veteran assumes the loan, because the original Veteran’s entitlement can remain tied to that mortgage," says Rose. "If the loan later ends in foreclosure, the entitlement used on that loan can effectively be lost unless the VA is repaid. That can significantly reduce the Veteran’s future VA homebuying power."

Without it, here’s what’s at stake:

You could remain financially liable for the debt. If the buyer defaults, the lender could have recourse against you (depending on the terms of the assumption).

A foreclosure could create complications for you. If the assumed loan goes into default, the foreclosure could cost you (if a formal release of reliability wasn’t submitted).

Your entitlement stays tied up. If your sale didn’t include a substitution of entitlement, you may not be able to use your full VA benefit until the buyer pays off the loan or refinances.

Never let a buyer assume your loan without a lender-approved written release of liability, and keep a copy for your records.

Questions veterans should ask before agreeing to an assumption

Whether you’re selling or buying, ask your lender or loan servicer these questions before signing anything.