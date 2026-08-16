“It’s now more expensive than ever to actually build your own computer,” Meana said.

Local Tampa Bay businesses that sell, build or repair computers have been grappling with soaring prices for months.

Troy Zapeda, owner of Computer Solutions Tampa, which builds and repairs computers, said since everything is so expensive, he’s noticed a big drop in people wanting to build their own. Although about 40% of his revenue used to come from custom builds, Zapeda said he’s focusing on repairs for now.

He said customers who aren’t in the loop with the memory crisis are often shocked when he gives them a quote.

“It’s really been detrimental to our business,” Zapeda said. “We don’t feel like we should bump up our (building) prices and swallow or push on that extra charge to the customers.”

Comiskey said Performance Computer Group is in a similar position.

“We’ve had to lean pretty heavy into refurbished systems; a lot of people are buying systems that are last gen,” he said. “And then leaning heavily into labor — repairs and diagnostics and those kinds of things when the new (computer) business is slow.”

AI companies need memory chips to store information at data centers. When someone sends an AI a question, that information is directed to large racks of computers inside a data center. The memory chip temporarily stores the question while the AI processes an answer. It can also store data long term, for when people return to conversations with an AI days later.