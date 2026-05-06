I would then hand the application form and supporting documents to my secretary. (I'm sure those secretarial positions no longer exist in the modern SSA.) She — and it was always a she — would type up a little "tally strip" with the claimant's name and SSN and place it on my "tally board" (a small metal flip-top device) with all the other tally strips indicating the claims that I had pending at my desk.

The secretary would then order the "earnings record" for the claimant's SSN. This had previously been done by mail. But we had recently moved on to the modern marvel of a teletype machine. (Gosh, we thought that was so futuristic!) About a week or so later, the earnings record would show up in the mail for the claim. It showed all the earnings recorded to the claimant's SSN. And we would use those earnings to tabulate the person's Social Security benefit.

These calculations frequently got pretty complicated and messy. That's why each Social Security office had a dedicated staff of benefit computation experts who would figure up what the claimant was due in monthly benefits. She (and once again, I remember these experts always being women) would prepare a benefit award form that I — as the claims-taking technician — would sign.

Then, once I had gathered any other evidence I might need for the claim (maybe a marriage record, for example), we would mail the claim and all supporting documents to the "payment center." There were about six or seven such centers around the country. That's where the claim resided for the rest of its life, and that's where buttons were pushed that would start sending out monthly checks to the claimant. The whole process usually took two or three months, if not longer.