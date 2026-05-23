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Colossal Biosciences, the company that produced a trio of modern-day dire wolves, now has its own answer to the question: What comes first, the chicken or the egg?

The Dallas-headquartered biotech firm has developed an artificial egg that has been used to hatch healthy chickens, the company announced Tuesday, May 19. In development for about two years, the "first-of-its-kind incubation platform" has been used to raise more than 30 chickens, which live at Colossal's avian facility in Texas.

The achievement is an important milestone in the company's goal of bringing back New Zealand's South Island Giant Moa, which went extinct about 600 years ago. The moa's egg is about 80 times the size of a chicken egg, so it's not feasible to use a surrogate host for birthing new moa chicks, Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm told USA TODAY.

Thus, the need for an artificial egg. Lamm compared it to the company's creation of the Colossal Woolly Mouse, which was genetically engineered to have characteristics that could eventually be used in creating a next-generation woolly mammoth.

"It's really, really important, because we've told the world that eventually we want exogenous development," the ability to create offspring "completely outside of the womb … not just for extinct species, but so that we could productionize endangered species," said Lamb, who was recently named to the board of directors for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

What does the artificial egg look like?

The oval artificial egg looks a bit like a tea infuser, with an open lid to observe embryonic development.