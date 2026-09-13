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There is no question I am asked more frequently than this one: "When should I file for my Social Security?' And then they will frequently follow that up with these additional questions: "Should I take it at 62? Or wait until my full retirement age?" And others will add one more age to the mix. They ask: "Or should I wait until age 70?"

If I'm in a flippant mood, I will answer this way. "Tell me the month and year you are going to die, and I will tell you when to start your Social Security benefits!"

Of course, no one knows the answer to that question, so no one really knows when the best time is to start their Social Security. You simply have to consider factors such as your health and your financial situation and make the best decision you can.

And you might be better off if you make that decision with the help of a financial planner. And I am not one of those. But I will tell you that for years, many financial planners were recommending that you wait until 70 to start your benefits. But over the past five years or so, that advice seems to have shifted. More and more seem to be recommending that you start your benefits at your full retirement age. And very few financial planners will suggest you do what I did: Start your benefits at age 62.

Over the years, I've seen all kinds of tools that people have used to make the "when should I start my benefits" decision. And to be honest, many of those spreadsheets, matrices, etc., just got so darn confusing. At least to me. But I recently saw something on Instagram, of all places, that laid out the information very plainly and simply. And I'm going to present my own version of what I saw online in this column today.