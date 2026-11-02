Nvidia, one of the biggest backers of optical connectivity technologies as data centers grow bigger and more complex, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal.

Just three years ago, Marvell was a relatively little-known chipmaker. But its market value has since surged to more than $170 billion, thanks to its role in helping tech giants such as Amazon develop custom AI chips and networking technology for data centers.

"Combining Marvell's custom chips and networking expertise with Lumentum's optical components could give it a much stronger hand as data centers demand ever-faster, more energy-efficient connections," said Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at IG Group.

"But this is an enormous bet, and investors are right to ask whether Marvell is paying too much and taking on too much at once."

Monday's deal could also add more muscle to Marvell in its race with rival Broadcom, which has long been Alphabet-owned Google's main custom-chip partner and offers customers a broader menu of AI data center hardware under one roof.

Marvell notched one of its biggest wins in August, signing a deal to supply chips that sit alongside Google's AI processors worth up to $120 billion in sales through fiscal 2033, giving the search giant the right to buy a $12.2 billion stake.

At its investor day in October, Marvell forecast fiscal 2031 sales of $70 billion to $90 billion. It expects around $37.5 billion of that to come from interconnect, a market it expects to grow 65% a year to $65 billion by 2030.

How the deal is structured