Routers, not appliances, account for more than three-quarters of all attacks on connected devices, according to security-industry data.

The number of such devices has grown rapidly as manufacturers have added internet connectivity to products that were once entirely mechanical.

What could a hacker actually do?

Once inside a device, a hacker can generally do one of two things: gather information or take control of the device.

A camera can show the inside of a home, a device with a microphone can pick up sound, and a compromised router can expose everything that travels through the network.

Hackers who take control of a device can switch it on or off, change settings or lock users out of their accounts. A compromised thermostat could affect heating, while a hacked freezer or refrigerator could disrupt temperature controls.

In more serious cases, attackers may use poorly secured devices to gain access to other systems on the same network or to steal personal information linked to online accounts.

Could hackers take over my car, electricity or water supply?

Cybersecurity researchers have repeatedly demonstrated vulnerabilities in connected vehicles.

In 2015, researchers remotely took control of a moving Jeep through its internet-connected entertainment system, forcing the recall of about 1.4 million vehicles and the deployment of software fixes.