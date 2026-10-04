Prefer us on Google Learn More

Consumer Reports said it no longer recommends any brand of e-scooter, citing higher top speeds for the popular vehicles and a sharp nationwide increase in rider injuries.

In 2017, about 10,500 people were injured on e-scooters, and by 2024 there were nearly 80,000 injuries — a jump of 662%, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Children account for more than 45% of all e-scooter injuries, according to a study published by Johns Hopkins Children’s Center researchers.

Consumer Reports tested 13 e-scooter models in August, and said they were much faster than in 2022, when it first tested the devices.

“The most common top speed for e-scooters now is 20 mph,” said Bernie Deitrick, a Consumer Reports engineer who oversees e-scooter testing. One model had a top speed of 28 mph, “almost twice as fast as the models we tested in 2022,” he said.

Four years ago, the top speed for the scooters Consumer Reports tested was 15.5 mph.

Some e-scooters on the market today, called hyper scooters, can hit speeds of 75 mph or more. Consumer Reports did not test them and says they shouldn’t be used.

People took 58 million trips on shared e-scooters in 2025, an increase of 29% year over year, the National Association of City Transportation Officials found in a survey of 31 cities where the public can rent the devices per ride, along with shared bicycles and e-bikes.

That doesn’t count the millions of e-scooters sold to private owners, estimated at about 1.4 million last year.