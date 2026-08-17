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Orion Barbosa was sitting in class, frustrated with her teacher's lecture, when she sent a message to a friend using a messaging service on her school-issued Chromebook.

"Oh my gosh, if he doesn't stop, I'm gonna punt him into the sun," she recalls the message saying. A few hours later, in math class, she texted the same friend something like, "If you give me 20 bucks, I'll slap him right now," about a friend who was annoying her.

By the end of the day, she and her friend were sitting in the principal's office with printouts of their messages in hand. She was questioned, and later lectured at length, since school administrators thought her Gen Z-coded jokes may have been a threat.

"That was a very scary realization of like, 'Oh, they can see everything,'" Barbosa said. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, well, it's a school device, you should know that you're being monitored,' but I think it's the intensity of the surveillance that takes people by surprise."

Her former school district is one of many in Indiana and across the country that spend tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to track students' online activity, sometimes down to the keystroke, in the name of safety. In some districts such as Pike Township and Center Grove, monitoring can extend past school hours and into the web histories of personal devices logged into school accounts.

School administrators and their vendors say monitoring has saved lives through the increased detection of threats of violence and mental health crises. Teachers and administrators also told IndyStar that in-class screen monitoring and web tracking are crucial tools to keep kids on task and away from inappropriate material.