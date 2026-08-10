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Donald Trump's latest plan to end the Gaza war calls on Hamas to lay down its arms as Israel withdraws from the territory, terms endorsed by the militants but rejected by Israel, which says it will not pull back until the group's disarmament is complete.

What is Trump’s latest plan for Gaza?

The U.S. president on July 30 hailed what he described as a breakthrough in talks to advance a 2025 ceasefire plan, saying that Hamas and other Gaza militants had accepted a 15-point roadmap by his so-called "Board of Peace" to give up their weapons.

That 2025 ceasefire plan has reduced violence but failed to end Israeli attacks in Gaza or secure the militants' disarmament, both the focus of months of painstaking negotiations between the Board of Peace and Hamas in Cairo.

The roadmap is meant to move the original plan forward, with Israel withdrawing from the territory and Gaza, devastated by two years of full-scale Israeli military assault, being rebuilt under a new U.S.-backed Palestinian technocratic government.

What are the main points of the Gaza roadmap?

The roadmap says Israel and Hamas would immediately cease "all military operations" in Gaza, according to text of the plan published by the Board of Peace. It links Israeli withdrawal from Gaza to the disarming of all militias, including Hamas.

The new technocratic government — known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza - would assume civil governance and oversee a process to "decommission and store heavy weapons, military production sites, depots of weapons, and tunnels," the roadmap says.