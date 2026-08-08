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President Donald Trump says Texas is making a mistake by pausing data center projects.

Trump made the remarks while in an interview with Punchbowl News that was uploaded on YouTube on Aug. 7. During a discussion about artificial intelligence and the rapid expansion of data centers, Trump said that if he were a governor, he would want the data center projects “so badly.”

“I saw Texas the other day, sort of against it,” Trump said. “I think it’s a mistake, and I’m not taking positions here. I just think it’s a mistake. There are other communities that want it, and when a community wants it, it means a lot of money is going to come to the community.”

Trump was also asked whether he considers data centers unsightly. He pushed back on that criticism, describing them as some of the most “incredible buildings” he has seen.

Trump said he believes data centers could become a major economic driver for communities that welcome them.

“I think they are tremendously important for the economics,” Trump said. “It could be bigger than oil. Data centers could be bigger than oil. There are a lot of communities that want them.”

His comments come after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a temporary pause on new data center grid connections while state regulators review proposed projects. Abbott’s office has warned that unprecedented growth in electricity demand from data centers could threaten the reliability and stability of the Texas power grid.

Trump pushed back on those concerns during the interview, saying data center developers are increasingly building their own power generation.