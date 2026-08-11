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President Donald Trump is hailing his new order on vaccines as a win for freedom of choice in children's future medical care but critics are slamming the move, saying it could lead to greater risk of diseases rarely seen for generations.

Trump signed an executive order Monday, Aug. 10, aimed at giving Americans more choice in terms of what vaccines their children take, according to the White House. The order aims to decrease the number of vaccines children take and split vaccines that have been administered in a single shot into several split across separate doctor’s visits.

"Nothing bad can happen from what we're doing," Trump said. "It's possible it doesn't work. I don't think that's much of a possibility, frankly. We're going to learn a lot."

But critics, including elected Republican Party officials, say the new White House policy will make children less safe and will add healthcare costs for parents.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and physician, said the White House directive trade on a claim unsupported by science that

vaccines are harmful and cause autism.

"Parents should listen to their child’s pediatrician about vaccines rather than listening to an inaccurate executive order," Cassidy said in a statement on his official X page. "This is so wrong."

Health experts also criticized the plan.

"This upends decades of public health practice and consensus and it’s been done unilaterally without reason and without evidence," Lawrence Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University, told USA TODAY.