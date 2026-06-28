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WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to wrap up its current term in the coming days, with several major cases yet to be decided, including three involving Donald Trump's far-reaching assertion of presidential powers, two important election-related cases and one involving a crackdown by states on transgender athletes.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, has seven disputes still to be resolved, and has set Monday as its next day to issue rulings. Supreme Court terms begin in October and typically wrap up around the end of June, sometimes spilling over into early July.

The Trump cases center on his moves last year to fire a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board of Governors and a member of the Federal Trade Commission, and his executive order last year to limit birthright citizenship — three actions that test the boundaries of presidential powers.

The court gave the Republican president victories in two immigration-related cases on Thursday, and has backed him in multiple emergency rulings since he returned to office last year, allowing policies impeded by lower courts to take effect while legal challenges proceeded. The court, however, handed him a significant loss in February when it rejected his sweeping tariffs issued under a law meant for use in national emergencies.

Firing federal officials

The justices signaled skepticism during arguments in January toward Trump's bid to fire the Fed's Lisa Cook, a move that threatened the central bank's independence.